Special delivery! Domino’s launches baby registry for pizza-loving parents

It’s what expectant parents have always wanted!

Domino’s Pizza has launched a baby registry for moms- and dads-to-be, offering a variety of creative gift card themes for before and after their new baby’s arrival.

According to a press release, after creating and customizing their Domino’s registry, parents can choose from the selection of gift cards.

The choices include themes like: “Sleeping Through the Night – Trust us. It’s a reason to celebrate.” And “The Gender Reveal – either is worth a celebration.”

All gifts are delivered as e-cards.

Domino’s introduced a wedding registry earlier this year and said it’s been extremely popular.

For more on the baby registry, click here.