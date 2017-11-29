Special delivery! Domino’s launches baby registry for pizza-loving parents

It’s what expectant parents have always wanted!
Domino’s Pizza has launched a baby registry for moms- and dads-to-be, offering a variety of creative gift card themes for before and after their new baby’s arrival.
According to a press release, after creating and customizing their Domino’s registry, parents can choose from the selection of gift cards.
The choices include themes like: “Sleeping Through the Night – Trust us. It’s a reason to celebrate.” And “The Gender Reveal – either is worth a celebration.”
All gifts are delivered as e-cards.
Domino’s introduced a wedding registry earlier this year and said it’s been extremely popular.
For more on the baby registry, click here.