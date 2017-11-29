Show Info: November 29, 2017
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
West Bank of the Flats
216.862.8803
greaterclevelandaquarium.com
Market Path
1265 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd.
Copley, OH 44321
Copley Trolley Shop Hop
Saturday, December 2nd Noon-5p
Hop on and off the trolley as it travels store to storr
Copley Circle Lighting at 6p
www.themarketpath.com
Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes
Tour Five Akron-area Homes
Sunday December 3, 2017
1-5 p.m.
$35 General Admission
https://www.sugarplumtour.org/
Old Brooklyn Cheese Company
4138 Pearl Road, Cleveland
(216) 860-4000
www.facebook.com/obcheese
www.oldbrooklyncheesecompany.com
Cleveland Clinic Get Fit Healthy Living Expo
December 2-3 at the I-X Center
Fitness, nutrition & wellness
Nation’s first and only All Indoor 5K and 10K Race
www.ixgetfit.com
Circles On The Square
https://www.facebook.com/CirclesOnTheSqaure/
Infinity Windows Cleveland
www.infinitywindowscleveland.com
CareSource
844-804-3144
TTY – 800-750-0750 or 711
7 days a week 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
http://www.caresource.com