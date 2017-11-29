× Reports: Husted to become DeWine’s running mate in race for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It looks like there is a shakeup in the race to be Ohio’s next governor.

Several reports including one in the Columbus Dispatch say Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted is dropping his bid to lead the state.

Instead, he will join forces with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, and run as his lieutenant.

FOX 8 News reached out to both Husted and DeWine’s campaigns.

DeWine’s campaign would only say they will be holding two press conferences on Thursday.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.