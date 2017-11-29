Police looking for sports car that sped away from murder scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a nightclub on the city's east side.

A man was shot outside the Union Club Bar & Restaurant on St. Clair Ave. near E. 26th St. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking for a black Porsche with Georgia license plates that was spotted driving away from the scene.

