Police looking for sports car that sped away from murder scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a nightclub on the city's east side.

A man was shot outside the Union Club Bar & Restaurant on St. Clair Ave. near E. 26th St. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking for a black Porsche with Georgia license plates that was spotted driving away from the scene.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

CPD investigating a homicide outside the Union Club on St Clair/E26th. Male was unresponsive in road when officers arrived. Male died at UH. CPD looking for a black Porsche w/ Georgia plates. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/adUnyEnU0Y — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 29, 2017