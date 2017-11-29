Man with blue face paint robs Lakewood convenience store

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A man with blue paint on his face robbed a 7 Eleven in Lakewood at knife point.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the convenience store on Hilliard Boulevard.

Police said the suspect was armed with a large kitchen knife and stole a roll of quarters from the cash register. He ran across Hilliard and through the driveway of Primary Eye Center.

The clerk told police it’s likely the same man who came into the store the night before wearing a tan jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jim Motylewski at 216-529-6765 or the Lakewood Police Department Dispatch Center at 216-521-6773.