Man killed in shooting outside Euclid sports bar

EUCLID, Ohio -- Euclid police and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left one man dead.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. outside the 4Play Lounge on E. 260th St.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead in the street.

Employees at a nearby business told Fox 8 that they heard multiple gunshots, saw people running for cover, and watched as several vehicles sped away.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No information on suspects was immediately available.

Euclid PD investigating a homicide at 4 Play Lounge on E260th. Witness told me multiple gun shots heard...people running and hiding. E260th closed at Lakeland for investigation. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/9DextpcR1l — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 29, 2017