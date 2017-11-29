× LeBron James jokes he’s ‘huge distraction’ for Cavs after ejection

CLEVELAND– LeBron James still has his sense of humor following his first career ejection.

The King was toss during the third quarter of Tuesday night’s win against the Miami Heat. He drew contact, but didn’t get a whistle. That’s when James yelled at referee Kane Fitzgerald, who called a technical and ejected the 13-time NBA All-Star.

“I think the reason we won last night is because I’ve been a huge distraction to the team and that’s why me getting ejected was the best for the team,” LeBron said with a laugh and a huge smile, in a video posted to Uninterrupted on Wednesday.

James talked about his team’s nine-game winning streak, saying the rotations and game plans are unbelievable. He also had a lot of praise for the bench.

“Adding seven new guys, you know, to a new team is difficult. Early on, we saw that. We didn’t know each other, both on the floor or off the floor, the trust wasn’t there. And I just think we’re getting better and better and better with every road trip,” LeBron said.

He recorded the video as the Cavs travel to Atlanta for Thursday night’s game against the Hawks. It appears “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” is playing in the background.

“We’re going streaking, in my best Will Ferrell voice. ‘Old School’ is one of my favorite movies.”

But LeBron made one thing clear: The best is yet to come.

“The Land, your team is back. And we don’t even have Double T back. And we don’t even have IT back. And D-Rose is still gone. Oh, we still got more.”

.@KingJames has a strong reaction to his first career ejection… pic.twitter.com/rcZAQEOif5 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) November 29, 2017

