Fox Recipe Box: Sugar Cookie Christmas Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- You start with a basic sugar cookie recipe and then transform it into a delicious and eye-catching holiday tree.

Brenda Klein is the 'Foods and Nutrition' teacher at Elyria Catholic High School and she brought in some students to help show Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make this beautiful holiday treat.

Elyria Catholic High School is offering a class for 6-8th graders to teach them a handful of cookie recipes like the one shared on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Click here for more information.