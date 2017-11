Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Some of Northeast Ohio's most popular blues bands are coming together for a special benefit concert to help raise awareness and fight the opioid addiction problem. The Bluescasters, Gaetano Letizia, Sam Hooper and Colin Dussault performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning to give viewers a sample of what to expect at the special benefit concert.

Click here for information on a very special Opioid Awareness Benefit Concert at the Beachland Ballroom.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video