Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cooler air will return today.

Here is our hour-by-hour forecast:

Our next shot of rain for everyone will be PM Thursday/ Thursday night. Then another dry, seasonable stretch will follow.

Note the transition to colder on day #8. This is looking like a major pattern shift which will be colder, and potentially snowy beginning sometime around December 6-8.

**Visit the Fox 8 Weather Page!