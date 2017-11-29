DeShone Kizer, Josh Gordon among Browns in ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign

BEREA, Ohio– When the Cleveland Browns take the field against the Chargers on Sunday, some of the players will be sporting special footwear.

Eighteen members of the Browns are expected to join more than 1,000 players across the NFL in the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. Now in its second year, the program helps raise awareness for charitable causes through cleats.

On Tuesday, several players got a look at their new cleats in the equipment room. But quarterback DeShone Kizer spent time with a patient at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Chrildren’s Hospital for the big reveal.

Many of them have a personal connection to the their causes, like Spencer Drango, who is dyslexic, and Christian Kirksey, whose father passed away after a stroke.

Recently-reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon will also have “My Cause, My Cleats” shoes.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back on the field just in time for this year’s My Cause, My Cleats. I’ll be wearing my heart on my feet Week 13 to support infants with prenatal substance exposure,” Gordon said in a news release through the Browns on Wednesday.

“Having learned so much on my own path through recovery, I’m really grateful to be in a position to support this cause and help others going through the same struggles.”

Here is a list of Browns players participating, their causes and a look at a few of their shoes:

Zach Banner: B3 Foundation

These cleats are 🔥🔥🔥 Always honored to represent the island of Guam. For more information on how to support @B3Foundation —> https://t.co/xSNHmjRVEF pic.twitter.com/UgJMrYgiH2 — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 28, 2017

Sammie Coasts: Pediatric cancer

Isaiah Crowell: RISE

Spencer Drango: Dyslexia Foundation

Dyslexia has affected my life… the way I learned in school and on the field. But it taught me perseverance and to embrace being different. Looking forward to lacing these up Sunday. #TheDyslexiaFoundation #MyCauseMyCleats #GivingTuesday @DejesusCustomFootwear @nfl @clevelandbrowns A post shared by Spencer Drango (@spencerdrango58) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Myles Garrett: Waterboys

Josh Gordon: Prenatal substance exposure awareness

Rashard Higgins: Kidney disease

Duke Johnson Jr.: Dade County School District

Deon King: My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and racial equality

Christian Kirksey: American Cancer Society and National Stroke Association

Christian Kirksey was 17 when he lost his father, Elmer, to a stroke. ​

Two months ago, he learned his aunt was diagnosed with bone cancer. This Sunday he'll honor them » https://t.co/LlyHZiXRhe#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/ULF2IGjt5y — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2017

DeShone Kizer: The Andrew Weishar Foundation

Jason McCourty: Tackle Sickle Cell Foundation and social injustice awareness

David Njoku: Hands Against Hunger

Larry Ogunjobi: American Heart Association and childhood obesity

Jamar Taylor: Kidney disease and domestic violence awareness

Randall Telfer: Boo2Bullying

For #GivingTuesday we revealed our #MyCauseMyCleats. @BOO2BULLYING and I are on a mission to eradicate bullying, intolerance and discrimination. I’ll wear these with pride this Sunday in LA as we take on the Chargers. https://t.co/7k3itsuSsy pic.twitter.com/uy4GISS961 — Randall Telfer (@RandallTelfer) November 28, 2017

Joe Thomas: USO of Northern Ohio

Danny Vitale: Chris Kyle Frog Foundation

