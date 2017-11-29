DeShone Kizer, Josh Gordon among Browns in ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign

BEREA, Ohio– When the Cleveland Browns take the field against the Chargers on Sunday, some of the players will be sporting special footwear.
Eighteen members of the Browns are expected to join more than 1,000 players across the NFL in the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. Now in its second year, the program helps raise awareness for charitable causes through cleats.
On Tuesday, several players got a look at their new cleats in the equipment room. But quarterback DeShone Kizer spent time with a patient at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Chrildren’s Hospital for the big reveal.
Many of them have a personal connection to the their causes, like Spencer Drango, who is dyslexic, and Christian Kirksey, whose father passed away after a stroke.
Recently-reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon will also have “My Cause, My Cleats” shoes.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back on the field just in time for this year’s My Cause, My Cleats. I’ll be wearing my heart on my feet Week 13 to support infants with prenatal substance exposure,” Gordon said in a news release through the Browns on Wednesday.
“Having learned so much on my own path through recovery, I’m really grateful to be in a position to support this cause and help others going through the same struggles.”
Here is a list of Browns players participating, their causes and a look at a few of their shoes:
Zach Banner: B3 Foundation
Sammie Coasts: Pediatric cancer
Isaiah Crowell: RISE
Spencer Drango: Dyslexia Foundation
Myles Garrett: Waterboys
Josh Gordon: Prenatal substance exposure awareness
Rashard Higgins: Kidney disease
Duke Johnson Jr.: Dade County School District
Deon King: My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and racial equality
Christian Kirksey: American Cancer Society and National Stroke Association
DeShone Kizer: The Andrew Weishar Foundation
Jason McCourty: Tackle Sickle Cell Foundation and social injustice awareness
David Njoku: Hands Against Hunger
Larry Ogunjobi: American Heart Association and childhood obesity
Jamar Taylor: Kidney disease and domestic violence awareness
Randall Telfer: Boo2Bullying
Joe Thomas: USO of Northern Ohio
Danny Vitale: Chris Kyle Frog Foundation
