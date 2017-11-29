David’s Cauliflower Cheddar Soup!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cauliflower Cheddar Soup

1 head cauliflower cut into florets

1 tbs unsalted butter

1 tbs olive oil

1 c. (medium onion) chopped onions or shallots

2 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs flour

4 c. (32 oz) chicken or vegetable broth

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh ground pepper

1 c. whole milk

1/8 tsp cayenne

1 ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese (just under a pound)

Optional garnishes:

Crumbled bacon (tsp per dish)

Toasted breadcrumbs or croutons (tsp per dish)

Truffle oil (tiny splash, too much is too strong)

Melt butter with olive oil in a medium size soup pot over medium-to-medium high heat. When butter melts, add onions and cook about 4 minutes. If onions start to brown, reduce heat. Add garlic and cook another minute. Sprinkle flour over onion mixture and blend with wooden spoon, working out lumps. (any spoon will work, but a metal one will get hot). Add broth, stirring as it mixes with onion mixture. Add cauliflower.

Bring to boil and then reduce to a low bubbling simmer for 20 minutes. Cool a bit to place in blender or use immersion blender to liquify cauliflower mixture in soup pot.

Now, back in the pot, (if you blended) it’s time to add milk, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Bring temperature back to very warm, but not bubbling, and stir in cheese.

Taste for salt and pepper. Serve in bowls and add garnish of choice (or none) and serve.

Enjoy!