CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information on a missing 17-year-old girl.

Hydeia Blackmon-Knowles was reported missing by her grandmother on Monday.

According to the police report, the teen left for school at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 14 and has not been seen since.

Hydeia is 5 foot 9 and weighs about 230 pounds. The senior at Maple Heights High School has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.