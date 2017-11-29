Cleveland police, mayor to provide update on Thanksgiving weekend homicides

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will hold a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the Thanksgiving weekend homicides.

Police Chief Calvin Williams will be joined by Mayor Frank Jackson and Safety Director Michael McGrath. The newser is scheduled for 1 p.m.

According to the mayor’s office, they plan to discuss the Buckeye Road shooting.

Six juveniles were shot Friday night in the area of East 116th Street and Buckeye Road. Abdel Bashiti, 12, was shot when he stepped outside the beauty supply store, owned by his family. He died from his injuries at the scene.