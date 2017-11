Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter Sangria

1.5 cups white wine blend

2 cups apricot brandy

1/2 cup pear vodka

1.5 cups Apple juice or cider

3/4 cup pear juice

Fill glass with ice and pour sangria mixture over leaving about 2 inches from the top. Add a tablespoon of diced fruit (pears, apples, cranberries, etc.) and top off with ginger ale.

That Christmas Bar

Make your holidays extra cheery with a festive cocktail!

2234 West Tuscarawas Street

Canton, Ohio 44708

Facebook.com/thatchristmasbar