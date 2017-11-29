Boy with arthritis to be honored after asking for donations instead of birthday gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Greyson Chess is one very special little boy. The 8-year-old was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis when he was 4 years old.

“When I am active, my joints hurt, but you'll never hear me complain, ever. I will not let JRA slow me down, and if I'm being honest, I’ll tell you arthritis is horrible and you don't want to get it, but I feel pretty lucky that it only affects my eyes, knees and ankles. Many kids have it way worse than me," Greyson said.

When Greyson turned 8 over the summer, he didn't want presents; instead, he wanted to raise money to help battle arthritis. Greyson, along with his friend, raised hundreds of dollars.

Now, the Arthritis Foundation is honoring the little boy and his family for giving back.

Greyson will be the youth honoree for the 2017 Jingle Bell Run on December 10 at Legacy Village.

CLICK HERE for more information, including how you can help.