2nd teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old faces 26 charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A second teen arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 12-year-old and hurt five others Friday night appeared in court Wednesday.

Tavion Gideons, 15, was arrested at just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at his mother’s home in the 17000 block of Glendale.

He faces 26 charges in the case, including of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest and died after a large group of juveniles had gathered and gunshots were fired in the area of East 117th and Buckeye.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Abdel Bashiti.

Police said Abdel’s father is the owner of a nearby beauty supply store, and was present during the time of his son’s shooting.

Another 15-year-old, Amir Taylor, appeared in court Tuesday morning on several charges, including murder, in the shooting death.

Police say they could make more arrests.

