M&M’s releases sequel to classic commercial showing Red, Santa faint on Christmas Eve

M&M’s is giving people a treat they’ve wanted for nearly 21 years!

On Christmas 1996, the company began running a commercial featuring Red and Yellow M&M’s running into Santa Claus delivering presents on Christmas Eve.

Red shouts: “He does exist!” Santa says: “They do exist!” Then, they both faint.

Now, we’re finally learning what happened next.

**Watch the sequel at the bottom of this page**

The beginning scene of the commercial sequel shows the two characters fainting.

But then, Yellow M&M decides he has to save Christmas. He jumps into Santa’s sleigh and throws gifts from the sky, hitting roofs and cars underneath.

When Santa’s helpers realize what’s happening, they call his cell, of course. He wakes up as all the children discover they’ve received the wrong gifts.

For a moment, Yellow thinks he’s ruined Christmas.

But no — the commercial has a pretty happy ending for all!

Watch it below: