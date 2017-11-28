Video shows Thunder Falls demo, what’s left of Geauga Lake’s Wildwater Kingdom

AURORA, Ohio — It closed after its 2016 season.

Now, photos and video show the demolition of some of the water slides in Wildwater Kingdom, which was part of Geauga Lake.

Wildwater Kingdom featured favorites like Splash Landing, which dumped 1,000 gallons of water from an over-sized bucket every couple minutes, and Thunder Falls with its multi-colored slides.

The images were shared earlier this month the Facebook Page, Raiders of the Lost Parks.

Operators of the page say they’ve spent more than 30 years installing new rides in parks across the country and also takes on consignment sales for parks with rides they no longer use.

Videos and photos posted on Nov. 24 show the step by step demolition of Thunder Falls as it’s bulldozed over and knocked down.

The post adds that the operators spent over a year contacting parks and providing bids for the relocation of Thunder Falls. But the post says “it was just not in the cards for TF to live on.”

At the time Wildwater Kingdom closed, owner Cedar Fair Entertainment Company released the following statement:

Cedar Fair has been working cooperatively with both Bainbridge Township and the City of Aurora to redevelop the entire property into what will best benefit the surrounding communities. After examining its long-range plans, Cedar Fair has determined that the time is right to begin this transition and will continue to work together with community leadership in the positive future development of the property. Cedar Fair would like to thank the residents of Northeast Ohio for supporting Wildwater Kingdom each summer.

