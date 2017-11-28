Tribe teammates attend Edwin Encarnacion’s wedding

HIGUEY, Dominican Republic– Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion got married this weekend and some of baseball’s biggest names were in attendance.

Encarnacion and Karen Yapoort exchanged vows at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Me siento muy orgulloso de llamarte esposa 🙂🙌🙏🏾 A post shared by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Tribe teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez were there to celebrate with the couple. Santana, who rejected the Indians qualifying offer of $17.4 million, posted plenty of photos with captions like, “blessings.”

Check out Frankie’s shirt.

Siempre voy a estar en el corazón y mis amigo como ello Lindor Encarnacion y Perez ………… A post shared by carlos santana (@slamtana_41) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:36am PST

Bendicionessssssssss💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 A post shared by carlos santana (@slamtana_41) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Una noche de estrella💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 A post shared by carlos santana (@slamtana_41) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Felicidades Manito que dios te me bendiga en tu nueva vida 💪💪💪💪 A post shared by carlos santana (@slamtana_41) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:44am PST

‪Memories that last a life time #LaFamilia @Encadwin @robperez2015 @TheRealSlamtana A post shared by Francisco Lindor (@lindor12bc) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:35am PST

David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Melky Cabrera, Hanley Ramirez and Jumbo Diaz also attended.

Boda con francisco lindor David ortiz and Jumbo Diaz problema de eso vive @encadwin A post shared by Jumbo Diaz (@eljumbodiaz) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

