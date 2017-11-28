Tribe teammates attend Edwin Encarnacion’s wedding

HIGUEY, Dominican Republic– Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion got married this weekend and some of baseball’s biggest names were in attendance.

Encarnacion and Karen Yapoort exchanged vows at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Tribe teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez were there to celebrate with the couple. Santana, who rejected the Indians qualifying offer of $17.4 million, posted plenty of photos with captions like, “blessings.”

Check out Frankie’s shirt.

David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Melky Cabrera, Hanley Ramirez and Jumbo Diaz also attended.

