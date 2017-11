Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 15-year-old boy arrested in the death of a 12-year-old over the weekend will appear in court this morning.

Amir Taylor was taken into custody with the help of tips from people who saw and heard what went on Friday night.

A group of teenage boys was standing outside a liquor store at East 117th and Buckeye when someone started shooting.

Five people were struck. A sixth boy, 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, was killed.

Police believe the teen had an accomplice.

