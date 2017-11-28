× South Russell police take issue with recent Amazon deliveries

SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio– The South Russell Police Department is issuing a warning for residents following one delivery driver’s unusual method.

A driver for Amazon Prime delivered packages to several South Russell homes on Monday. But, according to police, the driver left the deliveries at the end of the driveways, near the street.

Many houses in the village have long driveways or are surrounded by woods, so the packages were not visible from the homes.

The police department said officers walked the packages up to a safer area. They also located the driver and asked about “the unusual delivery drop.”

The driver told police the packages were delivered that way to avoid confrontations with dogs.

“If you’re expecting anything from this particular source, keep in mind they may just leave the package by the street,” the police department said in a Facebook post on Monday. “We are currently attempting to contact the local Amazon distribution center regarding this matter.”

More stories on South Russell here