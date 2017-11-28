Show Info: November 28, 2017
Fat T’s Cookies
Why eat two small cookies when you can have a big, fat, quarter pound cookie?
Fattscookies@gmail.com
www.FatTsCookies.com
City Salvage & Design
Decorating for the holidays doesn’t have to be complicated!
46145 Telegraph Rd.
Amherst, Ohio 44001
https://www.citysalvageamherst.com/
Hixson’s Inc
It’s Christmas all year round at Hixon’s!
14125 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
216-521-9277
www.hixsoninc.com
Snakes + Acey’s
They design and print everything they sell!
2051 Murray Hill Road – Little Italy
Open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays (and some Saturdays)
info@snakesandaceys.com
http://www.snakesandaceys.com/
Sweet Roll
We have a beauty secret for you! Get holiday hair in a matter of minutes! You have to see it to believe it!
Bremec on The Heights
Poinsettias are one of the most popular holiday flowers but what’s the best way to care for them?
Holiday Open House
Bremec on the Heights
Friday, December 1st 5p-8p
Door prizes, taco bar, margaritas
https://bremec.com
13410 Cedar Rd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-932-0039
bremechts@bremec.com
Canary Travel
There’s always a deal at Canary Travel!
http://www.canarytravel.com
That Christmas Bar
Make your holidays extra cheery with a festive cocktail!
2234 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, Ohio 44708
Facebook.com/thatchristmasbar
Dr. Marc
Is your snoring causing health problems? Dr. Marc shared a new treatment for sleep apnea!