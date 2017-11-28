Shots fired into two Akron homes Monday night

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into two homes Monday night.

No one was injured in either incident. Akron police said they are not related.

The first happened at about 9 p.m. on Sylvan Avenue near Lovers Lane. A 39-year-old woman was at home with her 13-year-old son when they heard the gunfire The resident found bullet holes in her front window and living room wall.

About a half hour later, a home on Becker Lane near Dahlgren Drive was hit by gunfire. The resident said she was in bed when she heard the shots. She went downstairs and noticed her front living room window was broken.

Three children, ages 5 months, 3 and 7, were inside the home, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 330-375-2552.