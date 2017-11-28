× Shelby High School band director arrested on rape charge

ONTARIO, Ohio– A Shelby City Schools teacher is facing a rape charge.

The Ontario Police Department said it was called to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Nov. 21 for a reported rape.

On Monday, officers arrested Oyun Benjamin Hyun in connection with the case. He was taken to the Richland County Jail, where he awaits his preliminary hearing for rape. The case is now in the hands of the county prosecutor’s office.

The Shelby City School District confirmed Hyun has been the band director at Shelby High School since 2015. He was suspended from his teaching position, pending the investigation.

According to the district, the reported incident did not happen on school grounds or during school hours. The alleged crime did not involve any current student in Shelby schools. Those points were echoed in a statement from Ontario police on Tuesday.

“The Ontario Police Department wants to stress that this case has no affiliation with Shelby City Schools or any of its students or any other employee,” the department said.