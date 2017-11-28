Second teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police say a second teen has been arrested in the shooting death of a 12-year-old Friday.

Tavion Gideons, 15, was arrested at just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at his mother’s home in the 17000 block of Glendale.

On Friday, a 12-year-old boy, who had come outside to see what was happening, was shot in the chest and died after a large group of juveniles had gathered and gunshots were fired in the area of East 117th and Buckeye.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the boy as Abdel Bashiti.

Police said Abdel’s father is the owner of a nearby beauty supply store, and was present during the time of his son’s shooting.

Another 15-year-old, Amir Taylor, appeared in court Tuesday morning on several charges, including murder, in the shooting death.

