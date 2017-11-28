President Trump to hold news briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump will hold a news briefing Tuesday at about 3 p.m. It is unknown what he plans to discuss.

The White House said Trump was briefed on North Korea’s apparent ballistic missile launch.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet that Trump “was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea.”

At the time of the launch, Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

A U.S. official said North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.

