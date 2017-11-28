Police find one injured at Rally’s after east side shoot-out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a shoot-out involving two cars on East 55th Street early Tuesday.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. just south of Interstate 490.

Police say they were called to Rally's, located at Broadway Avenue and East 65th Street, and found the rear window of a car shot out and a male with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Another man was also present, and he was arrested after admitting to shooting back at the second car involved in the incident.

Police found broken glass nearby at East 55th Street and Francis Avenue.

The second car and set of suspects haven't been located.