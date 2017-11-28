Pilot Flying J trial: Jury hears Haslam’s voice on secret recording

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn -- Browns owner Jimmy Haslam claims he didn't know anything about the multi-million dollar fraud scheme that sent 14 of his Pilot Flying J executives to prison.

On Tuesday, a federal jury heard a secret recording that suggests Haslam not only knew his company was overcharging small trucking, he loved it.

Haslam has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

But, he is the CEO of Pilot Flying J and the company admits it overcharged more than 5,000 customers and agreed to repay $85 million.

On the audio recording, one of Haslam's former executives says Haslam knew about the scheme for at least five years.

The jury heard Haslam's voice on a secret recording from a training session for Pilot Flying J employees, where the company's former vice president explained the fraud scheme.

Haslam says, "That sounds like Stick's old deal with western..."

John "Stick" Freeman was one of Haslam's sales executives who was caught overcharging a trucking company called Western Express.

But, Pilot Flying J agreed to make good, by buying a broken down plane from the company for $1 million.

In another recording played for the jury, Freeman says Haslam absolutely knew about the scheme the entire time, because Freeman told him and Haslam loved it.

FOX 8 reached out to the Browns, the NFL and Pilot Flying J for comment on the audio recording.

An NFL spokesperson said the league does not have any comment at this time.

A company spokesperson says,

“As we have said from the outset, Jimmy Haslam was not aware of any wrongdoing.”

