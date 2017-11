× One person dead in Ashtabula County house fire

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has died in a house fire in Ashtabula County.

According to Sheffield Township Fire Chief Claude Kobernik, the call about the fire on Griggs Road came in at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The state fire marshal is at the scene, along with firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.