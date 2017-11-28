New details on what it will take to get the Q renovation project done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's been a controversial project since its announcement. Tuesday, we learned new details about the Q renovation project.

The arena will close its doors each of the next two summers so the work can be done.

Owners and managers at nearby bars and restaurants knew the project would be getting under way, but admit they didn’t realize the entire arena would be shutting down for two consecutive summers.

Last summer, about a dozen concerts with several big names including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Tom Petty, Coldplay and Earth, Wind & Fire brought well over 200,000 people into downtown Cleveland.

Sean O’Donnell, general manager of Flannery’s Pub on E. 4th Street, was clearly caught off guard. “I’m shocked,” said O'Donnell. “I had not heard about it until tonight.”

Closing the Q will definitely impact businesses. Employees at the arena could also potentially be out of a job.

There is no word at this time if workers will be moved to other positions at different locations.

Right now, many say they’re just hoping for the best and that it’s worth it in the end.

“We’ve learned in this city the hard way about letting stadiums and facilities get run down, so yeah, I'm all for it; put more money into it,” said O’Donnell.

The City of Cleveland released the following statement:

"This is a construction project, and like any major project, there will be some impact. But, the CAVS have planned ahead and sought the best ways to keep the arena operating during construction. As the mayor said many times, the City supports the Q Transformation because it is an economic development project that will result in increased revenue, jobs and economic growth for downtown and our neighborhoods. This project will enhance marketability and future revenue."

