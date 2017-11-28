United employee, veteran gets huge surprise for military service and contributions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — United Airlines has found an awesome way to honor one of its employees, who is a veteran known for his work giving back to other veterans.

Cpl. Mark Lehman, a lead ground service equipment technician, was surprised by United with an ‘Honor Aircraft’ Tuesday morning at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The B737-9 adorned with his name and designation was unveiled to show the facility’s appreciation for his military service and work to helping others who have served.

A press release states that Lehman is one of the founding members of Patios for Patriots, an organization that creates backyard makeovers for veterans who have served in foreign conflicts.

Before joining United 30 years ago, he served in the Marine Corps.

Beyond his work with Patios for Patriots, he’s volunteered at Wooster High School teaching students tech work and provided meals to the Sheriff’s Department each month.

