Josh Gordon reveals in SI interview he made $10,000 a month on weed sales in college

CLEVELAND – More details are coming out about Josh Gordon‘s drug use and criminal activity in high school and college.

Gordon told Sports Illustrated he sold marijuana while in college at Baylor. Gordon said he was bringing in about $10,000 a month in profits.

Also in the interview, Gordon said he was shot while in high school, and fashioned himself a gangster who was packing heat.

He also admitted he lied about the degree of drug use, telling GQ magazine he used alcohol and drugs before every pro game, but telling SI he didn’t use.

**Read the Sports Illustrated interview, here**

Last week, Gordon was back at practice with the Browns for the first time since 2016.

He was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month after being suspended numerous times for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.