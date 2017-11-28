Investigators piecing together Ashtabula County shooting that killed hunter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were back at the scene in Ashtabula County Tuesday where a man was shot and killed while hunting with three friends.

Randy Gozzard, 62, was visiting from St. Petersburg, Florida and hunting on private land off of Horton Road in Monroe Township. Police got a call from the hunters just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

“We’re on Horton Road off South Road and the gentleman we are hunting with has been shot,” the 911 caller said.

A day later, ODNR brought in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s wildlife detection dog to help with the search for evidence.

“The dog looks for evidence with firearms shells, shell casings, wads and that kind of stuff,” explained Jarod Roof, law enforcement supervisor with ODNR.

Investigators were there for several hours Tuesday attempting to figure out exactly how the shooting happened.

“We’ll try to recreate the scene, figure out where everybody was standing and what happened and why did it happen,” Roof said.

ODNR has not stated if the bullet came from another another group hunting in the area.

“When we arrived here, there was nobody else here, but the hunters did tell us that there were hunters in the area earlier,” Roof said.

The autopsy was performed Tuesday morning. Investigators completed preliminary interviews with all of the hunters who were with the victim.

Read more, here.

41.888232 -80.604883