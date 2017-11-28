I-Team uncovers criminal records for teens charged in shooting that killed 12-year-old, injured 5 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered criminal records for two 15-year-old boys now charged in a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead and five teens wounded from a stray bullet.

The teens are just beginning to face dozens of charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for the mass shooting.

But we found they’ve both already been through court even at that young age.

One suspect just got off probation last month for armed robbery in Shaker Heights. The other suspect has convictions for criminal damaging and criminal trespass.

The great-grandmother of one suspect said, "I am praying to my Holy God that this will be over soon." She added, the teen told her he didn’t do it, and he was with family members at the time of the crime.

She also added that teen is “failing” in 9th grade. The other kid got arrested at JFK High.

The I-Team has learned investigators did not recover any guns when they made their arrests. But, there is a chance there could be even more arrests.

Detectives are also still working on getting to the bottom of why the shooting happened. They believe it was sparked by a dispute between groups of boys in different neighborhoods. However, police want to narrow it down more than that.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors want to have the teens put on trial in adult court. A juvenile judge will have to hold hearings and approve that.

For now, the suspects are locked up in the juvenile detention center.

