Go Red: 100 Cleveland-area women gather to celebrate heart health

CLEVELAND -- Celebrating women's heart health.

Nearly 100 women -- including our own Maia Belay-- from local media outlets, businesses, and community organizations donned their red for a photo shoot Tuesday night, supporting the American Heart Association.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, and every 80 seconds, a woman loses her battle with cardiovascular disease.

Tuesday's photo shoot was to raise awareness for the Heart Association's 'Go Red' campaign.