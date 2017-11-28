Family’s ‘blessing fence’ keeps neighbors warm and cozy

GOSHEN, Indiana — What a beautiful thing to do. An Indiana family’s “blessing fence” is a true blessing to others.

Free, warm clothing is left on the fence of a home, with a sign that reads: “Take what you need.. leave the rest. May you always feel warm, cozy and blessed!”

Lynda Salisbury, of Goshen, Indiana, came up with the idea in 2014. She told ABC News, she was inspired after seeing a Facebook post about other cities tying scarves around trees for the homeless.

So, Salisbury decided to help her neighbors with the “blessing fence” at her home.

It started small and has grown every year, with people in the community also leaving items of clothing for those in need. She says many people have benefited from it, including children, who are walking to school in the winter months.

Salisbury even started a Facebook page to get others involved in the act of kindness.