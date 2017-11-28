Cleveland lands on National Geographic Traveler’s 2018 list of 21 must-see places in the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dublin, Ireland. Jordan Trail, Jordan. Sydney, Australia. Cleveland, Ohio?!

That’s right — the city of Cleveland has landed on National Geographic Traveler’s list of 21 must-see places to visit in 2018. It’s one of only three spots in the U.S. on that list.

The publication’s list was released Tuesday.

“The travel story of our time is about American urban renewal,” George Stone, “National Geographic Traveler” editor in chief, said in a press release. “Few cities exemplify this as does Cleveland, an immigrant-established industrial city that pulsates with creative energy. You can feel this in revived neighborhoods boosted by a Millennial-driven restaurant renaissance, from Tremont’s casual-chic to the brews of Ohio City to the upstarts on East Fourth and Gordon Square. But it’s not just a youthful spark or a fleeting fad. Cleveland takes the best of its structural and cultural heritage (Public Square, for example) and makes it relevant and revelatory for travelers today. We love Cleveland, and I’m not biased, either: I’m from Toledo!”

The entire list is as follows: Albania; Cleveland, Ohio; Dublin, Ireland; Friesland, Netherlands; Harar, Ethiopia; Jordan Trail, Jordan; Jujuy Province, Argentina; Labrador, Canada; Madagascar; Malmö, Sweden; Oahu, Hawaii; Oaxaca, Mexico; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Ruaha NP, Tanzania; San Antonio, Texas; Santiago, Chile; Seoraksan National Park, South Korea; Sydney, Australia; Tbilisi, Georgia; Tétouan, Morocco; Vienna, Austria.

The selections were divided into three categories: cities, culture and nature. Cleveland was the editors’ No. 3 pick (and the only U.S. location) under the culture umbrella.

The list appears in the December/January 2018 issue of the magazine, which is now available.

To view the article, click here.