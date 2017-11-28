Cleveland Gladiators taking two-year hiatus during construction at The Q

CLEVELAND– The Gladiators, Cleveland’s Arena Football League team, announced on Tuesday they will be taking a two-year hiatus during construction at Quicken Loans Arena.

The $140 million transformation project to The Q, which opened in 1994, will include bigger concourses and larger public spaces.

A majority of the construction is planned for the summers of 2018 and 2019, in between the end and the beginning of the Cavs seasons. A spokeswoman for The Q said it will be closed for all event activity during that time.

“The Gladiators have established a strong level of support and, while this required hiatus to accommodate the needed construction elements of the project is necessary, we also understand it is important for our community and the long-term future of The Q as an important community asset,” Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO.

The Gladiators plan to return to the AFL for the 2020 season.

More stories on Quicken Loans Arena here