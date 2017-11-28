Browns Joe Thomas washes car windows at Wisconsin gas station

MADISON, Wisc.– We hope washing car windows is a part of his rehab.

Browns tackle Joe Thomas spent some time at a Shell station in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday. This wasn’t your average gas station pit stop.

Thomas, a University of Wisconsin graduate, greeted fans, posed for photos and cleaned a few windows. Of course, he documented it all on his Twitter account.

Don’t wait in traffic Madison! Stop by and keep me company at the @Shell station on University ave on the west side! pic.twitter.com/6EiH7Ca6Kv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 28, 2017

Go Badgers! Haven’t met anyone yet who thinks the Buckeyes have a chance on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tDLhNJpaCe — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 28, 2017

Just got to the @Shell station on 4821 E Washington Ave. come visit me and I’ll pump your gas and wash your windows AND give you $.10 off your gas! I may not be @JJWatt, but my name does start with a J…hope that counts for something. pic.twitter.com/iGaL8rxb4q — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 28, 2017

The 10-time Pro Bowler had a few jabs for Ohio State football fans. The Buckeyes play the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Madison.

Thomas had surgery on his torn left triceps last month and is out for the rest of the season. The injury broke his streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest in NFL history.

