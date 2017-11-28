Assistant prosecutor at center of hallway bump investigation resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The Summit County assistant prosecutor who was upset after a court employee bumped into him in the hallway has resigned from his position.

Kassim Ahmed filed a formal complaint against Holly Trivett following an incident at the Summit County Courthouse on Oct. 10.

Video shows Trivett walking out of a woman's restroom, bumping into Ahmed and leaving without saying a word. Ahmed wrote a letter to the woman's supervisor, saying she, "forcefully drove her shoulder into me, delivering a jarring shot that almost knocked me to the ground."

A Summit County Prosecutor's Office spokesman said Ahmed signed a document indicating he did not intend to press charges against Trivett, but he called the incident, "an unprovoked physical assault."

Ahmed submitted his letter of resignation on Monday. It was released to FOX 8 News the following day.

"Recently, the local media has taken all of the positive work that I have done and has turned my family's life upside down. The articles and comments associated with those articles have been hurtful and hateful," Ahmed said in the letter.

"My family, co-workers, and friends have been very supportive throughout this process, but this story has taken on a life of its own. I have taken unfair criticism as a result of these negative articles. More importantly to me, you and this Office have taken unfair criticism as a result of these negative articles."

