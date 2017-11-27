‘You’re walking buddy!’: Boy born without arms or legs walks for first time

DENTON, Texas — “I cried like a baby.”

That’s what a Texas mother wrote in the Facebook post that showed her 4-year-old son walking for the first time.

Katie Whiddon posted video to her Facebook page that showed her son Cambden, who was born without arms or legs, walking to his father.

“You’re sitting up all by yourself. You’re not falling,” Cole Greene, Cambden’s father, can be heard coaching his son in the video.

“Cambden, I’m so proud of you buddy,” Whiddon can be heard saying while taking the video.

“I’m walking,” Cambden said excitedly as he scooted towards his father.

“You’re walking buddy!” Greene said in return.

“I am seriously crying,” Whiddon said as her son approached his father’s arms.

“That’s my boy,” Greene said as he picked his son up following his first walk.

“I’m so proud of you,” Whiddon said.

“I want to see mama,” Cambden said about the prospect of watching his achievement on video.

Whiddon told People magazine she learned her son didn’t have arms or legs when she was just 18 weeks pregnant.

“When I first found out he wouldn’t have arms or legs, I thought that he would just be a vegetable … I didn’t know what to expect,” she told People.

“When he was around 2 months old, I had him laying on my bed … I saw him out the corner of my eye and he was hitting the toys with his arms. I started to cry, I was just so happy and that confirmed that he was gonna be able to do things,” she said.

Whiddon reguarly shared her sons achievements on line.

“A lot of people like him are motivational speakers and love helping people,” she said. “Call it mother’s intuition, but I feel like he’s gonna be one of those motivational speakers.”

*Click to read more from People magazine