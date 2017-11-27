Wanted man leads Rocky River officers on chase, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- A wanted suspect was arrested early Monday morning after Rocky River police say he led officers on a chase.

Michael King, 39, is charged with fleeing, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

Officers pursued King on Interstate 90, reaching speeds on 95 mph. Police said he exited the highway at West Boulevard and spun out before running away.

Police caught up with King and used a Taser to subdue him.

King had warrants out for his arrest in Strongsville, Cleveland and Fairview Park. According to the police report, he is a fraudulent tow truck driver.