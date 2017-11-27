Video shows aftermath of J.T. Barrett sideline collision

TMZ Sports released video Monday showing what happened seconds after Ohio State quarterback, J.T. Barrett, was bumped by someone while he warmed up along the sidelines ahead of the Buckeyes huge game in Michigan on Saturday.

The person who took the video captured the aftermath that appears to show Barrett limping.

After Saturday’s game, Barrett said he was injured when someone on the sideline made contact with his right leg while he was warming up. He left the game in the third quarter, limping off the field.

Right after the game, a very angry coach Urban Meyer called for an investigation, saying there were “too many people on the sideline.”

On Monday, Coach Meyer said Barrett is “probable” to play in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

