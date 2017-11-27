× Two pizza delivery drivers robbed on same Akron street

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating after two pizza delivery drivers from two different shops were robbed on the same Akron street.

Investigators said they believe the same suspects may be responsible for both robberies.

The first one happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Grant Street. The driver from the Papa John’s on East Market Street walked onto the porch to deliver the food. Police said two suspects came from the sides of the house and held him at gunpoint. The males took off with the food and cash.

On Friday, just before 9 p.m. the second robbery occurred. The employee from Hungry Howie’s On East Waterloo Road told police he was on the porch when two males walked up to him and put a handgun to his neck.

Police said they pulled the victim to the ground, and took the food and money from his wallet. The suspects tried to take the victim’s car, but were unable to. They were last seen running northbound on Grant Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.