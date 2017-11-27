Men charged in murder of couple at car dealership appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three men indicted in the robbery and death of a couple at their east side car dealership were arraigned Monday.

Andrew Keener, 24, and Jerome Diggs, 23, were arrested earlier this month in the double homicide.

A third suspect, Joseph McAlpin, 30, was also arrested and faces the death penalty.

All three are part of a 30-count indictment, which includes charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Trina Tomola, 46, and Michael Kuznik, 50, were found dead at their dealership on East 185th Street in April. At the time, cars were also stolen from the lot. Even the pet dog was killed.

Continuing coverage here.