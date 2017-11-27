WATCH: Cleveland Mayor holds press conference on Thanksgiving weekend homicides

This video shows why it’s so important to keep your Christmas tree watered

November 27, 2017

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.. but you want to make sure it’s a safe one, too.

Several local fire departments are sharing a video from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which shows why it’s so important to keep your Christmas tree watered.

The video, which you can watch below, shows a dry tree next to a watered tree.  The dry tree goes up in flames, fast when a fire breaks out.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports, more than 200 home fires every year start with a Christmas tree.

The NFPA provides the following tips to keep you safe:

  • When you pick the tree, choose one with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched.
  • Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2″ from the base of the trunk.
  • Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights; also, make sure it’s not blocking an exit.
  • Add water to the tree stand; be sure to add water daily.
  • Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
  • Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
  • Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
  • Get rid of the tree after Christmas. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

