This video shows why it’s so important to keep your Christmas tree watered

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.. but you want to make sure it’s a safe one, too.
Several local fire departments are sharing a video from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which shows why it’s so important to keep your Christmas tree watered.
The video, which you can watch below, shows a dry tree next to a watered tree. The dry tree goes up in flames, fast when a fire breaks out.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports, more than 200 home fires every year start with a Christmas tree.
The NFPA provides the following tips to keep you safe:
- When you pick the tree, choose one with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched.
- Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2″ from the base of the trunk.
- Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights; also, make sure it’s not blocking an exit.
- Add water to the tree stand; be sure to add water daily.
- Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
- Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
- Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
- Get rid of the tree after Christmas. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.
