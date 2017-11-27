× Police report details injuries in Cleveland shooting that killed one, injured five

CLEVELAND– Days after a shooting in Cleveland that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, we’re learning more about the other teens who were injured.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street in Cleveland. The Cleveland Division of Police said a large group of juveniles were outside a liquor store when three or four males pulled out guns and began firing.

A 12-year-old boy went outside to see what was happening and was shot in the chest. He died at the scene. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Abdel Latif Bashiti, of Parma.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the Bashiti family, who owns a beauty supply store near the crime scene, pay for funeral expenses. It met its goal in a day.

Five others, all males and all from Cleveland, were hurt in the shooting. A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back. His family said he remains hospitalized and is on breathing machines.

The police report described the rest of the injures. A 14-year-old was shot in the groin, another 14-year-old was shot in the right leg, a 16-year-old was shot in the calf and a second 16-year-old was shot in the right side of his head. They were all taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Cleveland police said they do not believe this was gang related. Investigators said they believe the suspects are also juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

