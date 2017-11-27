Nick and Drew Lachey ask for justice after employee shot leaving their Ohio bar

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Boy band members Nick and Drew Lachey are asking for help in tracking down the person who shot an employee in the face at their Cincinnati bar.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning outside Lachey’s Bar, which is in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Police found 27-year-old Ellie Richardson with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, Fox 19 reported.

Police released surveillance pictures of a van that they say almost hit Richardson as she left the bar.

Investigators believe Richardson and the driver got into a verbal argument before she was shot.

Do you recognize this van? If you do, @CincyPD would like to know. Call Crime Stoppers w/ any tips 514-352-3040. #cash4clues pic.twitter.com/B7CwMXc1Pa — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) November 23, 2017

Nick and Drew Lachey, who are members of the boy band 98 Degrees and Ohio natives, both tweeted a link to a “YouCaring” page set up to help Richardon’s family with the cost of her recovery.

“Please keep her in your prayers,” Drew Lachey tweeted.

“Anyone with any information, please help us find some justice,” Nick Lachey tweeted.

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers. ❤️https://t.co/YmpA4D1ftf — Drew Lachey (@DrewLachey) November 25, 2017