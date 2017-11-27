Missing: Megan Bostick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Megan Bostick, 17, hasn't been seen since Halloween.

She is 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in Streetsboro wearing a gray and blue striped hooded sweatshirt, a white sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Streetsboro Police Department at 330-626-4976.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

